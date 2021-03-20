Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,424,257.02 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 272.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,674 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

