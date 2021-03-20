Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 13,916 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,911.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $421,629.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11.

On Tuesday, January 19th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

