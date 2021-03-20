Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,711 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,096,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,837,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

