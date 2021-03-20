Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.23.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 50,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

