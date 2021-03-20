ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 12.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.99. Approximately 30,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 211,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,287,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

