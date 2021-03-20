Amalgamated Bank Acquires 117 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $139.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

