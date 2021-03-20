Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $150.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.