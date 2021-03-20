Amalgamated Bank Purchases 339 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $10,100,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $149.13 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

