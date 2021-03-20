Amalgamated Bank Sells 231 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 186,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

THO opened at $142.64 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

