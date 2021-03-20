Amalgamated Bank Sells 287 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

