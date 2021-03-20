Amalgamated Bank Takes $757,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIRC opened at $43.04 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.