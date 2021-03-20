Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Little House Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Little House Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,812.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

