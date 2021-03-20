America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

