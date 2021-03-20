American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.36 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.