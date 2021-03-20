American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 950 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

