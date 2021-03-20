American International Group Inc. Has $37.57 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400,785 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.