American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $355.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

