American International Group Inc. Sells 6,474 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $34,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $255.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.08.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.