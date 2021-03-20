American International Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 271,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSEARCA LEMB opened at $43.41 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

