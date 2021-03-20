American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

