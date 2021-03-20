American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $43.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

