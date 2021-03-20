American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

