Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report $18.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 974.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $101.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $42.36.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

