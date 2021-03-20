Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,819. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

