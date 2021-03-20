Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,819. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.