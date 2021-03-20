Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 293,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,473. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at $177,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

