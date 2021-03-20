Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post sales of $2.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 1,597,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,316. The company has a market cap of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

