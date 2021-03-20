Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $10.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

