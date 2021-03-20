Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million.

Shares of OIIM opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.08 million, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $137,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

