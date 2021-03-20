Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,636. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

