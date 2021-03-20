Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFNW shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

