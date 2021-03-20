Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,521. The company has a market capitalization of $988.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

