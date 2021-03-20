Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). ProPetro posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,878. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.