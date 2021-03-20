Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target at $36.75

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.