Analysts Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $25.20

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

INSW stock remained flat at $$20.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

