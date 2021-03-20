Analysts Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $254,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,027. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 15.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.70. 213,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

