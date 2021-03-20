Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) PT at $68.63

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KL opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.