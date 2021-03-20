Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD opened at $86.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $316.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

