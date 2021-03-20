Ancora Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31,483.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,078 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.27.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

