Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

