Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,015.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.