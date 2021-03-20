Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in Post by 1,301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Post by 2,479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,562.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

