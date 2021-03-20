Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Invests $26.66 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,658,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.25% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $52,333,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,120,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $9,120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

WISH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,467,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,499. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

