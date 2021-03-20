Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Purchases 2,111,790 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 220.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111,790 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $156,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,508. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

