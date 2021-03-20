Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Takes $294,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,524,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,825,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,806,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.