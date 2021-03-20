Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,122,000. Appian accounts for approximately 2.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.66. 1,366,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

