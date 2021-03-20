AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $12.18 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

GOM2 is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

