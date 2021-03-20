Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 249,071 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.