Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $359.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

