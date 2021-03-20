Aragon Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Aragon has a total market cap of $285.75 million and approximately $49.80 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $7.21 or 0.00012369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00638241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

