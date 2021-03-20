Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. 7,885,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,275. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

